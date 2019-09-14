Dodge & Cox Upped Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined; Elk Creek Partners Holding in Carbonite (CARB) Lifted by $520,988 as Valuation Declined

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 842,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20.69 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 19.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 20,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 457,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 437,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 9,555 shares to 10.80 million shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Gp invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Drexel Morgan Com accumulated 3,966 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp accumulated 12.27 million shares or 5.7% of the stock. 4,383 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtn Llc. White Pine Capital Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.01% or 5,367 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 6.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 100,225 shares. 107,624 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department owns 48,817 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Scharf Invs Ltd Co invested 3.81% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17.09M shares. Private Ocean holds 0.01% or 886 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 12,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications stated it has 150,086 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Company owns 47,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rk Capital holds 2.45% or 304,100 shares. Teton Inc stated it has 79,687 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Co stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Connors Investor Svcs owns 91,519 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 56,973 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 66,898 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 1,150 shares. Us Bank De owns 3,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 15,088 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.11% or 297,812 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 19,050 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has 106,885 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 12,896 shares to 359,512 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 33,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).