Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $454,020; Ecofin LTD Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Lifted by $683,606

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 3,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 49,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 52,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 257,107 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $222.37. About 633,326 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 16,804 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,345 shares. 439,778 are owned by Strs Ohio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 6,340 shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset New York has invested 0.53% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carroll Inc reported 5,165 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.37M shares. 189,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Patten Gru Inc has 8,442 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisory Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Signature Estate And Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aspen Mgmt invested in 3,785 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares to 195,541 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,328 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 86,940 shares to 10.81M shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV) by 3.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 58.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 1.64M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 21,007 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has 1,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Pcl has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1.26 million shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 17,226 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 76,182 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cohen And Steers has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 106 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 39,174 shares. 2.40 million are held by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Ww has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wellington Llp accumulated 4.72 million shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 24,116 shares.

