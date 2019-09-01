Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $44.23 Million; Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Its Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stake by $543,438

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 834,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 32.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 77,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 148,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 225,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 132,630 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 287,300 shares to 46.43M shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mgmt holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 227,997 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orrstown Fincl Ser stated it has 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Homrich Berg accumulated 76,925 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca owns 33,270 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Green Square Ltd Liability Co invested in 30,610 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 316,531 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 12,130 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 1.16M shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 113,339 shares stake. Park Circle Company accumulated 2.12% or 55,500 shares. Assetmark reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 173,107 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. 25,565 were reported by Botty Lc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $66,640 activity.