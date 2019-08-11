Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position as Valuation Rose; Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lowered Stake

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 3,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 49,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 52,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 703,497 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 4,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,731 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.60 million, down from 244,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micro Focus International Plc by 81,672 shares to 36.14M shares, valued at $931.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 586,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Jaguar Gets Crushed While Motorola Comes Back Into Style – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Names New Chief Technology Officer – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola +2.6% as Q1 revenues, backlog jump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited holds 114,543 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell Communication Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1.18M were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.63% stake. Shelton Cap holds 201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 3.14 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,457 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 4,428 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 9,580 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs reported 145 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap reported 0.11% stake. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,660 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 819,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 27,809 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares to 153,157 shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 5,580 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 605,562 shares. Madison Inv has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.41% stake. Private Tru Na holds 0.12% or 4,651 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.35% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has invested 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moors Cabot stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 21,982 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc reported 2,724 shares. Scotia holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 36,027 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 85 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 2.23M shares.