Dodge & Cox Increases Holding in Baidu (BIDU); Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Sterling Capital Management Raised Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 30,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.86 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 803,489 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.06M, up from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). White Pine Inv Co reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gemmer Asset Limited Co has 392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management accumulated 46,384 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pitcairn Company accumulated 5,093 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 50 shares. Community Bancorporation Na reported 159 shares stake. Nine Masts Ltd holds 7,622 shares. Moreover, Farmers Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 634 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 55,609 shares. 19,458 were reported by Bailard. The Michigan-based Schwartz Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.28% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has 1.79% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 109,366 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why Discover Financial Services Rose 14.5% in April – Fox Business” on May 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal vs. Discover – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover executive chairman to depart post three months early – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Discover a Compelling Value – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 39,000 shares to 313,450 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,017 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 101,795 shares to 468,577 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,378 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).