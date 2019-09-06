Dodge & Cox Cut Its Holding in Netapp (NTAP) by $1.70 Million; Danaher Del Com (DHR) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Its Stake

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 122,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 147,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 1.37 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 23,590 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $143.65. About 677,976 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 307,750 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $467.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 81.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 453,215 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.36% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 564,952 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Greenleaf owns 3,328 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc owns 125,026 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 9,128 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1,027 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ftb Incorporated accumulated 229 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Lc owns 45,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 424,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 1.72 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 21 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $180.76M for 16.66 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $820.01 million for 31.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 12,102 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,687 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested in 4,833 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Portland Counsel Inc reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montecito Bancshares holds 0.25% or 6,160 shares. West Chester invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lateef Investment Management Lp has invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.26% or 692,865 shares. Epoch Invest Partners Incorporated accumulated 2.50 million shares. Lifeplan Gru holds 92 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Com has 98,178 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank reported 3,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg owns 3,954 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,428 shares. Cap Research invested in 1.35M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.