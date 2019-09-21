Dodge & Cox Position in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Trimmed by $62.61 Million as Shares Rose; Cyrusone (CONE) Market Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $16.43 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 97.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 288,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $506,000, down from 297,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.33 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 26.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882.06 million, down from 28.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.50M shares traded or 128.07% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 6.81M shares to 63.36 million shares, valued at $785.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.19 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,600 shares. 928,799 were reported by Reinhart Partners Inc. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. S Muoio Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 40,000 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman LP has invested 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 996,356 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd has 992 shares. 31,672 are owned by Stifel. Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 15,314 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc reported 6,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 135,800 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,721 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.24% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 5.93 million shares. 26,527 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Atria Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $103.33 million for 21.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,419 shares to 82,361 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 18,063 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 951,165 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 28,470 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 29,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 11,066 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap LP has 0.13% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 52,245 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10,802 shares. Amer Grp Inc Incorporated holds 221,094 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 3.30M shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,943 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 857,667 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 84,689 shares. Eii Capital Management has 12,732 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

