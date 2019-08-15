Dodge & Cox Increased Metlife (MET) Position; Channing Capital Management Cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 27.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 26,659 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 68,622 shares with $9.28 million value, down from 95,281 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $24.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 785,304 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Dodge & Cox increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 287,300 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Dodge & Cox holds 46.43M shares with $1.98 billion value, up from 46.14 million last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $41.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 4.18 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $135 lowest target. $161’s average target is 47.83% above currents $108.91 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) stake by 104,642 shares to 1.36 million valued at $34.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) stake by 111,244 shares and now owns 168,655 shares. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85M for 12.72 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Aperio Gru Inc Lc stated it has 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). D E Shaw & Company invested in 0.03% or 162,459 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 2,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Miles, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,786 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 8,105 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 3,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% or 444,281 shares. City Holdings Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 38 shares. Bb&T owns 6,199 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 37,775 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.34% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.13% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 146,126 shares. Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 2,202 shares.

Dodge & Cox decreased Linde Plc stake by 278,900 shares to 7.82 million valued at $1.37B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,850 shares and now owns 58,005 shares. Dxc Technology Co was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is 9.94% above currents $44.57 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”.

