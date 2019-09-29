Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) as Market Valuation Rose; Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stake by $970,282 as Stock Price Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 113,525 shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.08M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.89 million activity. $28,875 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Sgro David. Weintraub Todd E bought $11,100 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% stake. Creative Planning accumulated 108,500 shares. Axa owns 110,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 8,653 shares. Kokino Ltd Com accumulated 2.53% or 283,714 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Prns Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 126,175 shares. Blackrock owns 192,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc owns 4.45 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 71,575 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 65,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 90,190 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 254,251 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Senior Incm Tr by 1.14M shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leisure Acquisition by 48,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmg Acquisition C 24 Uts Exp 02/07/24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 1,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Colonial has 0.23% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 10,805 shares. 121,504 are held by Sei Invs Company. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 2.39M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Llc reported 956,330 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,308 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 6,057 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 2,551 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust Com owns 8,097 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Company reported 18,784 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 3,969 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank holds 0% or 582 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).