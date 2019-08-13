Dodge & Cox Trimmed Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Holding by $2.85 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Advisors Lowered by $12.08 Million Its Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 53.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 262,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 230,941 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 493,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 1.39 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 259,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 606,789 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 866,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 2.35 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 06/04/2018 – Rob Urban: A Credit Suisse banker known for preaching crypto is leaving; 21/05/2018 – Covered Bond Sales Up 2.8% in 2018, Credit Suisse Leads; 18/04/2018 – Credit Suisse: Consider investing in the world’s aging populations; 09/05/2018 – LUNDBECK LUN.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 335 FROM DKK 280; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS NO AGGRESSIVE HIRING PLANS IN INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, IN APAC THERE WILL BE A LITTLE MORE GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC FINL.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING; $9 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 2.24 million shares to 28.66 million shares, valued at $839.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 559,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

