Dodge & Cox Stake in Apache (APA) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Brighton Jones Raised Position in Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by $889,146 as Market Valuation Rose

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 145,554 shares as the company's stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 55.49M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61B, up from 55.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 5.06 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 5,348 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 262,562 shares to 31.36 million shares, valued at $4.20B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares – GlobeNewswire" on September 12, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 385,949 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 0% or 19,919 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 76,562 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 326,920 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 4,421 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 70,924 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company owns 114,540 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Jnba Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 2,115 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested in 0.01% or 11,730 shares. Utah Retirement holds 71,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,162 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 3.3% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 23.01M shares. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 55.49M shares.