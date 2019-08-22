Dodge & Cox Lifted By $19.76 Million Its Mattel (MAT) Holding; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Dodge & Cox increased Mattel Inc (MAT) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 1.65 million shares as Mattel Inc (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Dodge & Cox holds 37.02 million shares with $481.24 million value, up from 35.37M last quarter. Mattel Inc now has $3.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 2.29 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 18,340 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 359,225 shares with $17.93 million value, up from 340,885 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 1.84M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 57,613 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Salem Invest Counselors reported 63,153 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 1.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cipher Cap LP owns 27,841 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Btr Mgmt accumulated 9,975 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 321,545 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Com. First American Bankshares has 49,868 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,058 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First In holds 21,579 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Suntrust Banks invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Troy Asset Limited holds 1,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,764 shares to 29,856 valued at $53.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 95,835 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.84% above currents $54.21 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Dodge & Cox decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 24,650 shares to 122,378 valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 7,956 shares and now owns 250,831 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 800 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Jpmorgan Chase has 182,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 13,577 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 73,285 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 106,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 15,418 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 10,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

