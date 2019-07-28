Dodge & Cox Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Lifted Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 45,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 589,160 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma by 185,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $211.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 559,459 shares to 43.15 million shares, valued at $2.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).