Dodge & Cox Has Raised Baidu (BIDU) Position by $1.66 Million as Stock Declined; Barclays Plc (BCS) Position Held by Northcoast Asset Management Llc

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 211,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,563 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 195,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2.02 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 29/03/2018 – Barclays Resolves Fraud Claims in Sale of Mortgage-Backed Securities; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 20/03/2018 – GHANA CEDI BOND JOINT-BOOKRUNNER BARCLAYS COMMENTS IN STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Aa3 Ratings On Watch For Upgrade For Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2017-XF2483A-B; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – BARCLAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BE SATISFIED WITH ITS CONCLUSIONS AS SET OUT IN APRIL 2017 ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Barclays to Pay $2 Billion to Settle Mortgage Securities Suit

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.06M, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.52 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv O (NYSE:LYB) by 31,388 shares to 12,425 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr Repst (NSRGY) by 12,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,427 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.