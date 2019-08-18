Dodge & Cox Has Increased Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $115.06 Million as Valuation Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Cut Position by $571,648

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 1817.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.42M, up from 57,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Co Investment Advisers Incorporated invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Assoc Inc owns 142,657 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Research & Mgmt Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 922 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 5.36M shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt stated it has 14,450 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Co has 61,920 shares. Principal Financial holds 0.43% or 4.17 million shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc owns 4,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Argent holds 0.58% or 49,949 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc owns 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,413 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability owns 8,810 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 601,513 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has 55,562 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 76,000 shares to 792,254 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 218,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50.05M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP invested in 80,401 shares. Bennicas & Assocs invested in 9,539 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.16% or 17,535 shares in its portfolio. Horan Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 7,514 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 247,451 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 80 shares. Todd Asset Ltd reported 148,176 shares stake. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.56% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,171 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company has 82,545 shares. State Street holds 0.91% or 90.11 million shares in its portfolio. 10,564 are held by Town & Country Retail Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 534,330 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 63,242 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel reported 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

