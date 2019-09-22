Dodge & Cox Stake in Ball (BLL) Has Decreased by $167.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined, Boston Partners Boosted Its Position

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 16,670 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 3.77M shares traded or 62.92% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball

Boston Partners increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 81.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 132,513 shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 295,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.84 million, up from 162,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 784,799 shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley stated it has 23,109 shares. 137,576 were accumulated by Principal Financial Gp. Invesco has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 83,588 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 469 shares. Hound Partners Ltd Company holds 1.34 million shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 2,535 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 134,848 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Llc owns 7,079 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 7 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,186 shares or 0% of the stock. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Weiss Multi accumulated 17,500 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 16,842 shares to 6.97M shares, valued at $413.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,313 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guardian Life Of America holds 965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,446 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 2.46 million shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 62,589 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 30,848 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 161,484 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 52,219 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 156,110 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 86,567 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 152,678 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Limited has 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 184,277 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.22 million shares to 29.59M shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36 million for 25.29 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019