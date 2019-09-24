Dodge & Cox Lifted Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake; As La Z Boy (LZB) Market Valuation Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 107,700 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 232,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 445,807 shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 151,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 48.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 billion, up from 48.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 29/05/2018 – GSK ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY COPD; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOTH COS AGREED TO A TRANSITION PERIOD DURING WHICH GSK WILL CONTINUE TO CONDUCT CERTAIN ACTIVITIES THROUGH TO END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GROUP’S SHAREHOLDING IN INDIAN SUBSIDIARY, GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 26,800 shares to 67,200 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 103,002 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 44,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 26,938 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 9,500 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 86,800 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc owns 11,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Glenmede Trust Na has 349 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 15,980 shares. James Investment Rech Incorporated reported 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Riverhead Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,086 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited holds 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) or 6,800 shares. Principal Finance Inc invested in 0.01% or 387,503 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.1% or 111,296 shares.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.65M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares to 134,364 shares, valued at $145.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,265 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.