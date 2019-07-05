Dodge & Cox Lowered Stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by $6.18 Million; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Declined, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 994,351 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 686,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 3.16 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.92M for 7.04 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 13,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 0.03% or 128,512 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.04% or 74,384 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Co holds 12.54M shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 363,078 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 67,016 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 28,264 shares. Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 15 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) reported 6,394 shares stake. Coastline Tru Communication holds 11,410 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 49,488 are owned by Comerica Bank & Trust.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

