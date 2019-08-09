Dodge & Cox Has Upped Its Concho Resources (CXO) Holding by $44.15 Million; As Fortuna Silver Mines Com (FSM) Market Valuation Rose, Gabelli Funds Decreased by $1.58 Million Its Holding

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 401,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.42 million, up from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 1.75 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Com (FSM) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 525,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 2.81 million shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Must-Own Energy Stocks as Oil Surges Through the $60 Level – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 5 Worst Oil Stocks of 2018 Could Have Significant Upside in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources to form Permian midstream JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17,626 shares to 435,294 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,310 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.51 million activity. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambrian Ltd Partnership has invested 5.78% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bessemer stated it has 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 4.66M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 680,060 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 88 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok reported 0.2% stake. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 63 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 47,423 shares. L S Advsrs holds 0.13% or 8,755 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 73,275 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc has 8,113 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Covington Mgmt has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.53 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Davenport And Communications Llc accumulated 1.70 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 54,194 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 1,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested in 314,027 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.02% or 725,178 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 740,288 shares. Ajo LP owns 1.42 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 545,200 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 98,163 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 13497 ounces of gold for the second quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Fortuna Silver Mines to release third quarter 2018 financial results on November 8, 2018; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on November 9, 2018 – Junior Mining Network” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna to release second quarter 2019 financial results on August 7, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on August 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.38M for 26.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.