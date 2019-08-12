Dodge & Cox Increases Holding in Gap Inc/The (GPS); As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 161,935 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, down from 171,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 932,154 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 17.67M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.63 million, up from 12.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 1.85M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 387,300 shares to 18.57 million shares, valued at $462.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 324,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161 are held by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada. Fruth, Texas-based fund reported 42,450 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.02% or 68,208 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 325 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 33,672 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 283 shares. 764,431 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.24M shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,779 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 235,356 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 83,357 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 537,395 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5,815 shares to 52,763 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishare Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

