Dodge & Cox Has Increased Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $15.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Antero Res (AR) Position Has Lifted by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 16.49M shares traded or 75.49% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 586,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 16.72M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445.44 million, up from 16.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 3.26M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group reported 84,982 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 589,923 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 25,283 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Lc has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 27,038 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 21.20 million shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 219,626 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. 2,454 are owned by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. Everence Capital Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,526 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 42,341 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 25.86M shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1,093 shares. Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.70 million shares to 34.35M shares, valued at $1.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 76,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 7,350 shares valued at $49,927 was bought by RADY PAUL M. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 8.18M shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 72,914 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Advsr LP owns 1.37 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Inc holds 0% or 15,144 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 67,800 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 87,520 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 539,689 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 22,769 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 45,146 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 48,911 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.53% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 105,376 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.02% or 9,788 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.05% or 2.52M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com owns 13,328 shares.