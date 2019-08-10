Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Jd.Com (JD) Stake as Share Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 34.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, down from 39.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 69 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 10,751 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Incorporated has 1,415 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. 269,223 were reported by Aperio Grp. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 58,227 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Bamco New York has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Bank & Trust Department owns 2,822 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs has 6.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 21,800 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication holds 25,270 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Limited reported 143 shares stake. Marathon Capital Management accumulated 477 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 36,120 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,036 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 135.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

