Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Jd.Com (JD) Position; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Increased Its Netease (NTES) Stake

Dodge & Cox decreased Jd.Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 4.70 million shares as Jd.Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Dodge & Cox holds 34.35 million shares with $1.04 billion value, down from 39.05M last quarter. Jd.Com Inc now has $46.62B valuation. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 9.35 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 97.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 3,586 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 7,253 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 3,667 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $31.08B valuation. The stock increased 10.42% or $22.5 during the last trading session, reaching $238.37. About 1.51M shares traded or 124.71% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $84.83 million for 137.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox increased Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 15,250 shares to 4.26 million valued at $366.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 4.19M shares and now owns 59.02M shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Daiwa Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. Benchmark maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $34 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD.com Stock Showing an Opportunity to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For JD.com – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of NTES in report on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold” rating. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, February 22. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by CLSA.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) stake by 7,673 shares to 8,993 valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 235,111 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Conduent Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy NetEase (NTES) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.