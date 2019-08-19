Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $76.46 Million as Valuation Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18B, up from 41.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 1.01 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 498,474 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 232,750 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $166.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 584,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,988 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 13,895 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 20,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 43,329 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 203,383 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 27 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sterneck Cap Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,250 shares. Advisors Asset reported 690 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Andra Ap invested in 44,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 94,054 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,162 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.58M shares for 3.71% of their portfolio.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 267,800 shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $526.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,000 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).