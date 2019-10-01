Dodge & Cox Has Raised Holding in Metlife (MET); Aflac (AFL) Holder Boston Family Office Lowered Its Position

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Corp (AFL) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 160,786 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, down from 172,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Aflac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 177,900 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 117,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 46.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31B, up from 46.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 191,289 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 202,831 shares to 403,958 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 3.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Metlife, Invesco tower goes before planners – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 13, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Women dread benefits open enrollment, survey finds – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Startribune.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE’s Betty Liu talks about corporate board diversity – Star Tribune” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Beacon Capital Incorporated accumulated 3 shares. First Manhattan reported 644 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.35% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 141,047 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Cap Associate Ny has 0.58% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Orrstown invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 109,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.03% or 93,292 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 8.64 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 987,411 shares or 0.24% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.97 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment Management holds 1.44 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Aflac Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Celebrates 12 Outstanding Employee Volunteers – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,037 shares to 109,994 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).