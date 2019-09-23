Dodge & Cox Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Raised by $120.66 Million; Adobe Com (ADBE) Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Trimmed Position by $413,070

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $277.58. About 1.61M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 5.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 22.21M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.62M, up from 16.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 2.06 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 29,000 shares to 20,339 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.