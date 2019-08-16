Dodge & Cox Increased Its Stake in Mattel (MAT) by $19.76 Million; Accuvest Global Advisors Position in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Has Cut by $540,918 as Stock Price Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 37.02M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.24M, up from 35.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 4.11M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Shrt by 63,250 shares to 79,350 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 44,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.81 million activity. Lynch Roger bought $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Tuesday, February 19. 71,425 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Kreiz Ynon on Thursday, February 21. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought 20,000 shares worth $279,000.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 76,726 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $696.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.14M shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).