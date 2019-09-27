DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 52 7.04 124.06M -1.20 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 6.49 83.81M 0.41 89.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DocuSign Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DocuSign Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. 238,806,544.75% -29.1% -12.9% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 227,127,371.27% 6% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DocuSign Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. DocuSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DocuSign Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00

DocuSign Inc. has a 10.80% upside potential and an average target price of $69.13. Competitively The Descartes Systems Group Inc has an average target price of $44.5, with potential upside of 11.72%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, The Descartes Systems Group Inc is looking more favorable than DocuSign Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DocuSign Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 69.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of DocuSign Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year DocuSign Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats DocuSign Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.