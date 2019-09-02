DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 52 10.46 N/A -1.20 0.00 Endava plc 34 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DocuSign Inc. and Endava plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9% Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DocuSign Inc. and Endava plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 18.87% for DocuSign Inc. with average price target of $55.5. Endava plc on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a -1.57% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DocuSign Inc. is looking more favorable than Endava plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DocuSign Inc. and Endava plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 60%. 2.6% are DocuSign Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.68% of Endava plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04% Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. was less bullish than Endava plc.

Summary

Endava plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors DocuSign Inc.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.