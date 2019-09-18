DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of DocuSign Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of DocuSign Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DocuSign Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.10% -12.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting DocuSign Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. N/A 53 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DocuSign Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 40.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DocuSign Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. has weaker performance than DocuSign Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

DocuSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, DocuSign Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. DocuSign Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DocuSign Inc.

Dividends

DocuSign Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DocuSign Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.