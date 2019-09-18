DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
71.2% of DocuSign Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of DocuSign Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have DocuSign Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DocuSign Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.10%
|-12.90%
|Industry Average
|11.56%
|33.69%
|7.68%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting DocuSign Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DocuSign Inc.
|N/A
|53
|0.00
|Industry Average
|472.69M
|4.09B
|57.47
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DocuSign Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DocuSign Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|2.81
|2.64
As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 40.20%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DocuSign Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DocuSign Inc.
|-4.84%
|2.11%
|-7.35%
|4.76%
|0.02%
|29.04%
|Industry Average
|2.27%
|8.83%
|20.30%
|35.46%
|51.17%
|43.89%
For the past year DocuSign Inc. has weaker performance than DocuSign Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
DocuSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, DocuSign Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. DocuSign Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DocuSign Inc.
Dividends
DocuSign Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
DocuSign Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
