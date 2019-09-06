DocuSign (DOCU) Analyzed By RBC Capital with $75.0000 Target; Ci Investments Has Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Ci Investments Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 116,000 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 799,500 shares with $34.83 million value, up from 683,500 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.11B valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85 million shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

In a analysts report revealed to clients on Friday, 6 September, RBC Capital analyst just began coverage of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) with “Outperform” rating. The PT is set to $75.0000.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 44.36% above currents $34.06 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 176,667 shares. 570,617 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd. Greylin Invest Mangement holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 556,626 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 0.7% or 900,723 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,665 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il reported 48,566 shares stake. M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New England Rech And Management Inc has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept has 34,425 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 596,015 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited accumulated 459,147 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12 shares. Sol Capital Company reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,293 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Cigna Corp stake by 22,500 shares to 871,350 valued at $140.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 290,800 shares. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.33 million shares traded or 110.07% up from the average. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has risen 0.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DOCU News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 29/05/2018 – MFS Technology Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Switch; 24/05/2018 – A former DocuSign CEO just raised $47 million as his startup gets closer to a $100 million milestone; 30/04/2018 Dell Technologies Capital Announces Strong Exit & Investment Momentum in its First Year Out of Stealth; 29/05/2018 – DocuSign Launches New Developer Center as API Usage Doubles

Among 2 analysts covering DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DocuSign has $59 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is 20.00% above currents $46.25 stock price. DocuSign had 3 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”.