Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

As Business Services companies, Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.65 N/A 0.09 5.22 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Document Security Systems Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Document Security Systems Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InnerWorkings Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Document Security Systems Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Document Security Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Document Security Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.1%. Comparatively, InnerWorkings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has weaker performance than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Document Security Systems Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.