Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

We will be comparing the differences between Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.09 5.22 HMS Holdings Corp. 32 5.45 N/A 0.78 45.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Document Security Systems Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. HMS Holdings Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Document Security Systems Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Document Security Systems Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than HMS Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Document Security Systems Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Document Security Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. HMS Holdings Corp.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Document Security Systems Inc. Its rival HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Document Security Systems Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HMS Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $42.75, while its potential upside is 12.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares and 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. has -39.39% weaker performance while HMS Holdings Corp. has 24.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.