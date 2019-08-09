Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.09 5.22 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Document Security Systems Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya Holdings Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Document Security Systems Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Document Security Systems Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Avaya Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Document Security Systems Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Avaya Holdings Corp. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 97.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Document Security Systems Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0%. Insiders held 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats Document Security Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.