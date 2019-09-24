Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.60 N/A 0.09 5.22 WEX Inc. 202 5.48 N/A 3.12 70.01

Table 1 demonstrates Document Security Systems Inc. and WEX Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WEX Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Document Security Systems Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WEX Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Document Security Systems Inc. and WEX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, WEX Inc.’s consensus price target is $232.22, while its potential upside is 14.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Document Security Systems Inc. and WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 100% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of WEX Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. has -39.39% weaker performance while WEX Inc. has 55.7% stronger performance.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.