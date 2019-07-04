Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.60% 9.40% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. N/A 1 12.30 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Document Security Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

The rivals have a potential upside of 65.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Document Security Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Document Security Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Document Security Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Document Security Systems Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Document Security Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Document Security Systems Inc.’s peers beat Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.