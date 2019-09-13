Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Contrasting side by side

Since Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.64 N/A 0.09 5.22 comScore Inc. 10 0.44 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Document Security Systems Inc. and comScore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Document Security Systems Inc. and comScore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.12 shows that Document Security Systems Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, comScore Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor comScore Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Document Security Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Document Security Systems Inc. and comScore Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, comScore Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 483.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of comScore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Document Security Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of comScore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. was less bearish than comScore Inc.

Summary

Document Security Systems Inc. beats comScore Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.