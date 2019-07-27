Dock Street Asset Management Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $627,395; Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding Has Raised by P-A-W Capital Corp

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Paw Cap has invested 1.31% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 3 shares. 23,359 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. G2 Investment Prns Ltd Llc holds 2.24M shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 688,967 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr owns 0.08% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 1.72M shares. New York-based Tower Cap (Trc) has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Chevy Chase Trust Inc accumulated 10,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 25,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 19,538 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 21,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 31,900 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 162,947 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 35,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 203,411 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kistler invested in 0% or 55 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 6,113 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New England Research owns 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,400 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 166,233 shares. Moreover, Northeast Inv Mgmt has 0.58% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 38,608 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, One Mngmt Limited has 0.51% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,943 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated owns 675,030 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Company accumulated 22,400 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.03% or 1,850 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 1.64% or 47,949 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 899,200 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.