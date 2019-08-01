Dock Street Asset Management Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $627,395; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $8.49 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 19/03/2018 – Enel: Agreement with Facebook Expands On Previous Agreement for Purchase of Rattlesnake Creek’s Output; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 05/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica’s reply before action in Facebook data leak case

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,916 shares to 62,177 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,828 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Lc holds 12,821 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Liability reported 46,829 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.39% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Focused Wealth Inc owns 799 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 912,955 shares. 3,606 were reported by Regentatlantic Ltd. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 2,700 shares. Freestone Holding Llc holds 4,009 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 107,908 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Com holds 6,696 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 463,005 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.33 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.28% or 324,678 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.73% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings, Despite Semiconductor Industry Concerns? – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Correlation Between Nvidia And Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ctc Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 14,082 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 69,060 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.68M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,495 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Granite Point L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,250 shares. 65,304 are owned by Portolan Capital Management Limited Liability Company. 13,640 are owned by Ativo Capital Ltd. Quantres Asset reported 3,400 shares. Fiera Capital has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdg has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axa accumulated 1.26M shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Lc owns 70,080 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 1.28 million shares.