Dock Street Asset Management Upped Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $4.91 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder American Money Management Has Trimmed Position

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 493,637 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,476 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,081 shares. Westport Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Magellan Asset Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 638,312 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 8,848 shares. Naples Global Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,734 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 264,680 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 766,901 shares. Skba Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.02% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service reported 810,063 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,514 shares. 1,878 are held by Dorsey Wright And Assoc. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 21,207 shares. Family Mngmt Corp accumulated 1,319 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 968,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares to 45,465 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).