Dock Street Asset Management Stake in Cognex (CGNX) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stake by $409,252 as Stock Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 3932.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 102,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 104,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, up from 2,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 8,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 155,637 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 164,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 78,936 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moody Financial Bank Division holds 540 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication Ltd holds 0.32% or 242,231 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,971 shares. 9,875 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 34,225 shares. King Luther Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 4,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 28,656 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 131,198 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 9,115 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs accumulated 35,795 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.05% or 2,531 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P International Dividend Etf (DWX) by 5,401 shares to 5,469 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 42,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,308 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested in 267 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 13,253 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 74,086 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 21,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.1% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 61,028 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Century Companies Inc holds 922,072 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 56 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 27,112 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc owns 161,220 shares. 369,849 were reported by Welch And Forbes Ltd Company. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 18,317 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 280 are held by Whittier Trust Company.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 227% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.