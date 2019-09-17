Dock Street Asset Management Raised Stake in Healthequity (HQY) by $4.91 Million as Share Price Rose; State Street Trimmed Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $32.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 420,121 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 226,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 7.17 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04B, down from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 324,614 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares to 11,076 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,399 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03 million for 17.65 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 18,338 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 131,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).