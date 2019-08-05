Dock Street Asset Management Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Raised as Stock Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding by $1.56 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 217,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.81 million, down from 225,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $215.01. About 697,486 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $10.2 during the last trading session, reaching $150.99. About 6.97 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,750 shares to 1,562 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,487 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed, California-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Epoch Prtn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,571 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 52,018 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,025 shares. Holderness Invests Communication holds 0.59% or 6,901 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,509 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% or 1,441 shares. 9,150 are owned by Birinyi Associates. The Texas-based Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Invesco Ltd reported 0.43% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 18,226 are held by Tuttle Tactical Management. F&V Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,903 shares. Dillon & Assocs Inc holds 1.39% or 23,834 shares in its portfolio. 47,215 were reported by Wafra.

