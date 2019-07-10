Dock Street Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $1.38 Million; As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Upped Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,403 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98M, down from 196,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $202.48. About 8.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 280,805 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 26,000 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 575,000 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 261,571 shares. Amer Intll Gru, a New York-based fund reported 12,336 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 15,500 shares. Burns J W And Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 21,344 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 60,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 22,799 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 322,183 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. 5.81 million shares valued at $21.80 million were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. $16.00M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. On Friday, May 17 Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 30,000 shares. Mond James also bought $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.88 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.