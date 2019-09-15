Dock Street Asset Management Maintains Stake in Healthequity (HQY); As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Forte Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $872,520

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,846 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66M, down from 51,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 1.04 million shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,023 shares to 17,904 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 6,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp stated it has 2,821 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability has 267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Management Corp stated it has 3.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito State Bank And holds 0.19% or 2,435 shares. Pnc Grp owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 715,953 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,888 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,775 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 526 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 9,110 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Lc has invested 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citigroup accumulated 372,526 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability owns 868 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benin Mgmt Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,675 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.