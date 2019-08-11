Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Moody’s (MCO) by $658,116 as Market Valuation Rose; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Holding in United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) by $3.18 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 66,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, down from 69,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 512,370 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Ratings To Phoenix Cic, Az’s Wastewater Revenue Bonds; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kutxabank’s Deposit Ratings To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of notes issued by CIFC Funding 2013-lll-R, Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aquarion Company To Baa2 And Aquarion Water Co. Of Ct To A3; Outlooks Are Stable; 12/04/2018 – SAMSONITE INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To French Rmbs Notes Issued By Fct Credit Agricole Habitat 2018; 04/05/2018 – ENOVA’S SR RATING TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Issuer Rating To The City Of San Marcos, Tx

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 36,092 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CSX, UAL, MLNX, IBKR, HWC, FULT, WSBC, HOPE, UBNK, UCFC – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Community Financial (UCFC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Community Financial (UCFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Community Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 69,200 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 0% or 3,416 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Us National Bank De reported 100 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 80,216 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 16,513 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0% or 114,246 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc accumulated 0.2% or 261,146 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 71,259 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 151,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 113,081 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 404,522 shares. Maltese Limited Liability Company reported 1.20 million shares.