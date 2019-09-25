Dock Street Asset Management Lowered By $362,736 Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Louisiana-pacific (LPX) Sentiment Is 0.78

Louisiana-pacific Corp (LPX) investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 102 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 131 decreased and sold their positions in Louisiana-pacific Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 114.48 million shares, down from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Louisiana-pacific Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 94 Increased: 60 New Position: 42.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,374 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 68,839 shares with $18.21M value, down from 70,213 last quarter. Mastercard now has $270.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $266.62. About 448,591 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for 638,037 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owns 2.04 million shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Llc has 1.28% invested in the company for 758,287 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 38,200 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 18.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 122,870 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80M for 25.15 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.47 million was made by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, August 7. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Force Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 6% or 7,634 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invs has 1.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 53,263 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 300 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,117 shares. Magellan Asset invested in 5.6% or 7.35 million shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 24,221 shares. Burney holds 1.28% or 79,865 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru Inc stated it has 77 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.02% or 976 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co holds 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,900 shares. Beacon Fin reported 6,602 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 640 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co reported 213,516 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation invested 3.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).