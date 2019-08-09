Dock Street Asset Management Lowered By $316,750 Its Verisign (VRSN) Position; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Sentiment Is 1.04

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Verisign (VRSN) stake by 52.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as Verisign (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 1,562 shares with $284,000 value, down from 3,312 last quarter. Verisign now has $24.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 25,831 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 122 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 117 decreased and sold stock positions in Aspen Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 62.85 million shares, down from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 94 Increased: 82 New Position: 40.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 36.99 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. for 907,663 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 5.06 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 765,092 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,800 shares.

