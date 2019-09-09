Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake By $1.38 Million; Icu Medical (ICUI) Sentiment Is 1.06

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 7,315 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 189,403 shares with $35.98M value, down from 196,718 last quarter. Apple now has $947.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 106 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 100 reduced and sold their equity positions in Icu Medical Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.29 million shares, down from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Icu Medical Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 75 New Position: 31.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 72.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 5.83% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. for 73,619 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 94,556 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partner Fund Management L.P. has 1.98% invested in the company for 374,860 shares. The California-based Partner Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.52% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,121 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $32.13 million for 25.77 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.