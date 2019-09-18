Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding; Nokota Management LP Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake By $32.42 Million

Nokota Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 67.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 168,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 418,000 shares with $80.67 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $536.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 21,653 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 167,750 shares with $33.20M value, down from 189,403 last quarter. Apple now has $997.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05M.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Altaba Inc stake by 115,100 shares to 785,626 valued at $54.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 909,095 shares and now owns 1.25M shares. Madison Square Garden Co New was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.11% above currents $188.08 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.19% below currents $220.7 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $215 target. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Monness. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.